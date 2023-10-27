Tanager Wealth Management LLP Increases Stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned 0.15% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000.

NASDAQ BGRN opened at $44.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1392 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

