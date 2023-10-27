Tanager Wealth Management LLP Invests $250,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,713. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $262.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $358.07. The firm has a market cap of $92.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

