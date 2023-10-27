Tanager Wealth Management LLP Invests $308,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,113 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $92.61 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $82.97 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.50 and a 200-day moving average of $99.73.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Bank of America raised their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.68.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

