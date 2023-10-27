Tanager Wealth Management LLP Invests $501,000 in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,505.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,056,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 3,804,024 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,860,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,032.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,120,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,142,000 after buying an additional 2,068,977 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7,337.6% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,924,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,871,000 after buying an additional 1,898,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 305.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,389,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,491 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $28.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average is $27.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.