Tanager Wealth Management LLP Lowers Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 88,831 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 99,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 42,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,392 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $350,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,743,119 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,766.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $56,477.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,479 shares in the company, valued at $965,835.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $350,838.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,743,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,766.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,605,443 shares of company stock worth $49,101,832 over the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.26. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -509.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.69.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

