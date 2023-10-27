Tanager Wealth Management LLP Makes New $411,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Members Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,454,000 after buying an additional 117,764 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,125,000. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $133.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.53. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $93.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

