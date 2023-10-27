Tanager Wealth Management LLP Makes New $926,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB opened at $226.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.69 and its 200-day moving average is $237.66. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $203.24 and a 12 month high of $252.93. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

