Tanager Wealth Management LLP Makes New Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $189.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.85. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.45 and a 12-month high of $210.35.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

