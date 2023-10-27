Tanager Wealth Management LLP Purchases 32,460 Shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,460 shares during the period. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned about 7.30% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

PICB stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.52. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

