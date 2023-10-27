Tanager Wealth Management LLP Purchases Shares of 2,894 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $133.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.85 and its 200-day moving average is $140.53. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $93.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

