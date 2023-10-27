Tanager Wealth Management LLP Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at AbbVie
In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on ABBV
AbbVie Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $139.66 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 121.81%.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- High-yield, deep-value AbbVie fell off the patent cliff and lived
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Mobileye shines in Q3 earnings, bolstered by strong China demand
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Top defense stocks fly bull flags with higher prices in sight
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.