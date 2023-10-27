Tanager Wealth Management LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $613,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $311,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 291,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 170,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $100.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $94.81 and a 1 year high of $116.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.67.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.