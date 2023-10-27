Tanager Wealth Management LLP Raises Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,098 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 2.9% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned approximately 0.25% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $13,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.37. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $58.05.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

