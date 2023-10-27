Tanager Wealth Management LLP Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up 2.7% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned 0.19% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $12,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 240.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $58.39 and a 1 year high of $72.65.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

