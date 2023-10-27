Tanager Wealth Management LLP Reduces Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,506 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,477 shares during the quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $539,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 75.0% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,092,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,616,000 after acquiring an additional 468,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,566,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.55.

In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UBER opened at $41.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.16. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The stock has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a PE ratio of -184.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

