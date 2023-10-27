Tanager Wealth Management LLP Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $63,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT stock opened at $89.67 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.08 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.14.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

