Tanager Wealth Management LLP Sells 1,039 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $176.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $176.54 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

