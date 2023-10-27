Tanager Wealth Management LLP Sells 40,963 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 696,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,963 shares during the quarter. Centessa Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.9% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned 0.73% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 37,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $235,774.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CNTA opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $8.65.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNTA shares. Morgan Stanley raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Securities upped their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centessa Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

