Tanager Wealth Management LLP Takes $501,000 Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,246,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,646,000 after acquiring an additional 531,528 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,820,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,700,000 after buying an additional 177,862 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,505.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,056,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,024 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,022,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,563,000 after purchasing an additional 46,491 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,860,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.06. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

