Tanager Wealth Management LLP Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,113 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 52,179 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,835 shares during the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 42,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 118,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after acquiring an additional 29,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $92.61 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.97 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.73. The stock has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.68.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

