The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Retirement Solution Inc.

Retirement Solution Inc. lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,175 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at $29,740,200,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 48.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.94.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $181.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.73. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $139.52 and a 52 week high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

