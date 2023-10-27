The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,644 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Boeing were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 734.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,071.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $550,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 175,431.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $452,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,261 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $179.09 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $136.62 and a one year high of $243.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.94.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

