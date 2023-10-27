The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Increased by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 48.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $179.79 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $139.52 and a one year high of $243.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.73.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.