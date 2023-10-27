The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 912,036 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 238,400 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $82,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $79.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $145.98 billion, a PE ratio of 64.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

