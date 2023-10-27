Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $440.16 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The firm has a market cap of $169.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $507.96 and a 200-day moving average of $527.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 27.8% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

