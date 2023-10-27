Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Travel + Leisure worth $16,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the second quarter worth about $3,056,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 560,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,627,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 16.1% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 33.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the second quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $32.81 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.61.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 40.27% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $31,767.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,369.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $31,767.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at $222,369.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $192,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,304.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Profile

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Stories

