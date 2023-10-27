Two Point Capital Management Inc. Acquires 374 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Two Point Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Dover comprises 2.9% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $130.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $128.00 and a 52 week high of $160.66.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOV

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.