Two Point Capital Management Inc. Acquires 983 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Two Point Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions makes up approximately 5.6% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Two Point Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Jacobs Solutions worth $10,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of J. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,398,470,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.11.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE J opened at $131.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,216,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $926,374.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 567,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,929,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,216,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,909,678. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.