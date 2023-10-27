Two Point Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Two Point Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,532 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 4.7% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Oracle by 94,707.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after buying an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 112,785.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after buying an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 50.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,021,156,000 after buying an additional 3,664,269 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 12.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,264,450,000 after buying an additional 2,644,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $101.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $74.05 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.15 and a 200-day moving average of $109.86. The company has a market capitalization of $277.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

