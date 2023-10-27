Two Point Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Two Point Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for approximately 9.8% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $18,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.1% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.9% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $591,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,521,000 after acquiring an additional 64,599 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $101.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.56. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.04 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 6.97.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.47.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

