Two Point Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Two Point Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for about 1.4% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $26.84 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

