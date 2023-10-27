Two Point Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Two Point Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin makes up approximately 3.4% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $368.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.06. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.76 and a fifty-two week high of $428.16.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,569. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total transaction of $630,904.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,072.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,918 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885 over the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PH. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.14.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

