Two Point Capital Management Inc. Buys 252 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Two Point Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Arrow Electronics accounts for about 1.3% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the second quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARW shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.1 %

ARW stock opened at $112.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $147.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.79.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.