Two Point Capital Management Inc. Buys 497 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Two Point Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Corning comprises 1.4% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Corning by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth about $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Corning by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Corning by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.19.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 164.71%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

