Two Point Capital Management Inc. Has $4.98 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Two Point Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 2.6% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $355,857.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,396.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651 over the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. Argus increased their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.41.

Intuit Stock Down 0.7 %

INTU opened at $476.24 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $558.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $523.66 and a 200-day moving average of $479.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.65%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

