Two Point Capital Management Inc. Has $7.15 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Two Point Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 3.7% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,497. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.1 %

MDT stock opened at $70.44 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $70.31 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $93.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. CL King started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

