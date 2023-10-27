Two Point Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Two Point Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises approximately 4.0% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,599,000 after acquiring an additional 62,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087,596 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after acquiring an additional 379,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,137 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $110.84 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.38.

Read Our Latest Report on PAYX

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.