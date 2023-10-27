Two Point Capital Management Inc. Purchases 159 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Two Point Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 3.7% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 30,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 78,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $260.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.76. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

