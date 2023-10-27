Two Point Capital Management Inc. Purchases 374 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Two Point Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Dover accounts for approximately 2.9% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 29,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.23.

Dover Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DOV stock opened at $130.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $128.00 and a 1 year high of $160.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.02%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

