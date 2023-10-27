Two Point Capital Management Inc. Purchases 385 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Two Point Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Eaton makes up 4.5% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $196.49 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $146.68 and a one year high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.36.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

