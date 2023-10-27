Two Point Capital Management Inc. Purchases 999 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Two Point Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,499 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 4.4% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $51.58 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.39 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $209.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

