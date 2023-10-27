Two Point Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Two Point Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Amdocs makes up about 1.7% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 13.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,280 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 0.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,886,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,027,000 after purchasing an additional 38,242 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 5.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,384,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,683,000 after purchasing an additional 115,913 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Amdocs by 3.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,376,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,182,000 after acquiring an additional 84,106 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Amdocs by 9.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,070,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,437,000 after acquiring an additional 179,154 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amdocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Amdocs Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DOX stock opened at $79.39 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $79.03 and a 12-month high of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.26%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

