Two Point Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Two Point Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for about 3.4% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 174.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH opened at $368.01 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $278.76 and a 1-year high of $428.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 37.00%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,918 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PH. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.14.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

