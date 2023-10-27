Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Holdings Decreased by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Upstart accounts for approximately 2.1% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. WMG Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Upstart worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPST. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 104,187.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,939,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,129,000 after buying an additional 50,890,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 16.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Upstart by 36.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on UPST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Upstart from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Compass Point boosted their price target on Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Upstart from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Upstart Trading Down 0.9 %

UPST stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $72.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.54.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.15. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 38.15% and a negative net margin of 49.54%. The company had revenue of $135.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.91 million. On average, analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $49,966.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $49,966.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $175,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 867,576 shares in the company, valued at $30,382,511.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,783 shares of company stock worth $3,305,544 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

