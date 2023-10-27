Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) is WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

WMG Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Upstart comprises 2.1% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. WMG Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Upstart worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the second quarter valued at $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 48.1% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Upstart by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of UPST opened at $22.93 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $72.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.15. Upstart had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $135.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 867,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,382,511.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $46,893.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,494. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 867,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,382,511.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,305,544. Company insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on UPST shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

View Our Latest Report on Upstart

Upstart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.