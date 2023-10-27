Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stake Raised by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 716.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VLO opened at $125.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.