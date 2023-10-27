Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC Acquires 11,106 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the period. KLA comprises 6.0% of Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $19,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in KLA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in KLA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,369,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,471,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,369,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,471,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,075 shares of company stock worth $23,465,095. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $483.85.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLA stock opened at $462.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $307.30 and a 1 year high of $520.19.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 122.02%. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.32%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

