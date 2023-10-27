Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC Acquires 20,000 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Rambus makes up about 1.3% of Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Rambus worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the second quarter valued at approximately $584,301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 787.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,307 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,548,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Rambus by 357.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,288,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,772 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,795,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMBS. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day moving average of $56.39.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.12. Rambus had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 17,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $951,821.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,582.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

