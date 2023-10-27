Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC Acquires 292,128 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,128 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up 9.9% of Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $31,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

MU opened at $65.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.24 and its 200 day moving average is $66.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Raymond James boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $1,097,860.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,177 shares in the company, valued at $8,600,570.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $1,097,860.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,177 shares in the company, valued at $8,600,570.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $447,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,262,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,057 shares of company stock worth $15,261,707. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

