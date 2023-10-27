Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 109,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000. Vertiv makes up about 0.9% of Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth $5,021,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.45.

Vertiv Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE VRT opened at $35.98 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.32.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,320,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,320,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,916,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $63,581,052.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,793,083.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,952,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,138,166,280 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.